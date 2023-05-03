Shop Local
Laredo proclaims May as National Bike Month

By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a movement that advocates for safer streets, connected communities, a healthier planet, and happier people.

The city of Laredo has proclaimed May as National Bike Month in an effort to raise awareness for bicycle safety and active transportation.

Whether you’re riding for fun, fitness or with family, or taking essential trips to work or shop, there are so many ways to celebrate bike month.

The Laredo Webb County Area Metropolitan Planning Organization said it is investing in more bike lanes as well as trying to implement bike-sharing and creating a bike network around the city. Juan Mendive, the director of the organization said, ”We have more than two trails but right now we have Zacate Creek trail and Chacon Creek trail. Each of them is about four miles long, but they’re disconnected. We want to connect them along the river so you can go from south Laredo toward the downtown area and also further north. It’s very important to make that connection because once we make that connection, we’re going to have more than eight miles of bicycle trails where you can ride your bike whether it be for fun or to get to your destination.“

Bike to Work Week as well as Bike to Work Day and other activities are slated for the month of May.

Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling and encourage more folks to give biking a try.

