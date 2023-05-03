Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

National Day of Prayer at Laredo City Hall this Thursday

By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The book of James says “pray fervently in righteousness and avail much” -- that is the theme for May 4th’s National Day of Prayer.

The Bible verse lets the community know that when there is faith, prayers can do more than what we think or imagine.

Local religious groups are coming together at the steps of Laredo’s City Hall. It is a chance for people to pray for law enforcement, government leaders, schools, family, and the nation.

If you’d like to take part in prayer, you can go to 1110 Houston Street on Thursday, May 4. It starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The event is free for the community. For more information, you can call 956-723-1783 or 956-727-4774.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident reported on Loop 20 in front of Pla-Mor
Man killed in accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Laredo International Airport
New changes coming to Laredo International Airport
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection underway for former agent accused of killing partner and child
Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police searching for suspect connected to city’s third homicide

Latest News

National Day of Prayer
Laredo to celebrate National Day of Prayer on Thursday
Laredo proclaims May as National Bike Month
Laredo proclaims May as National Bike Month
Laredo proclaims May as National Bike Month
Laredo proclaims May as National Bike Month
City of Laredo proclaims May as Mental Health Awareness Month
City of Laredo proclaims May as Mental Health Awareness Month