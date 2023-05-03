National Day of Prayer at Laredo City Hall this Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The book of James says “pray fervently in righteousness and avail much” -- that is the theme for May 4th’s National Day of Prayer.

The Bible verse lets the community know that when there is faith, prayers can do more than what we think or imagine.

Local religious groups are coming together at the steps of Laredo’s City Hall. It is a chance for people to pray for law enforcement, government leaders, schools, family, and the nation.

If you’d like to take part in prayer, you can go to 1110 Houston Street on Thursday, May 4. It starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The event is free for the community. For more information, you can call 956-723-1783 or 956-727-4774.

