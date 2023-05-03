Power outage reported in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An outage in south Laredo has left thousands of residents without power.

According to Laredo Police, AEP is reporting a major power outage that is affecting several intersections and traffic lights in south Laredo.

Some of the areas affected are Chihuahua and McPherson, Market and Meadow, Cedar and Chihuahua, Market and Seymour, Guadalupe and Chihuahua, Santa Barbara and Highway 83 and Pine Street.

Authorites are asking drivers to use caution and expect delays during your commutes.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.