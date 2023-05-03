Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Power outage reported in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An outage in south Laredo has left thousands of residents without power.

According to Laredo Police, AEP is reporting a major power outage that is affecting several intersections and traffic lights in south Laredo.

Some of the areas affected are Chihuahua and McPherson, Market and Meadow, Cedar and Chihuahua, Market and Seymour, Guadalupe and Chihuahua, Santa Barbara and Highway 83 and Pine Street.

Authorites are asking drivers to use caution and expect delays during your commutes.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident reported on Loop 20 in front of Pla-Mor
Fatal Accident reported on Loop 20 in front of Pla-Mor
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Laredo International Airport
New changes coming to Laredo International Airport
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection underway for former agent accused of killing partner and child
Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police searching for suspect connected to city’s third homicide

Latest News

Power outage reported in south Laredo
Power outage reported in south Laredo
Fatal Accident reported on Loop 20 in front of Pla-Mor
Fatal Accident reported on Loop 20 in front of Pla-Mor
Non-governmental organizations prepare for end of Title 42
Migrant shelters in Laredo preparing for the end of Title 42
Fatal accident reported on Loop 20 in front of Pla Mor
Fatal accident reported on Loop 20 in front of Pla Mor