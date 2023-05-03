Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died, her management company and USA Track and Field said Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Bowie was 32. She was found Tuesday in her Florida home. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32.

Bowie’s death was announced Wednesday by her management company and USA Track and Field. No cause of death was given.

Growing up in Sandhill, Mississippi, Bowie was coaxed into track as a teenager and quickly rose up the ranks as a sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

Bowie turned in an electric performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4x100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to take gold.

A year later, she won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London.

Bowie was taken in by her grandmother as an infant after she was left at a foster home. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track, but Bowie was a fast learner, becoming a state champion in the 100, 200 and long jump before going to college.

Her first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze at worlds in 2015. After winning, she said, “my entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to.”

In a post on Twitter, Icon Management included a picture of Bowie holding up her hands in the shape of a heart. The management company wrote: “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

___

AP National Writer Eddie Pells contributed to this report.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Laredo International Airport
New changes coming to Laredo International Airport
Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police searching for suspect connected to city’s third homicide
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection underway for former agent accused of killing partner and child
Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop
Laredo Police report third homicide case, fourth victim of 2023

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Darryl...
Florida to execute prisoner for 1986 fatal stabbing of woman
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive declines in large trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly says.
Study: Experimental Alzheimer’s drug slows decline
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery