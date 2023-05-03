Webb County Sheriff’s Office to recognize outstanding deputies

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar wants to give back to those working alongside him.

Next week is National Correctional Officer’s Week and Sheriff Cuellar is preparing to recognize those who have done an outstanding job.

On Wednesday, May 3, during a proclamation, he said his deputies do more than just enforce the law but also look after the prisoners at the Webb County Jail. “They’re essential workers that we need to run this jail which is a city, inside the city. So we have to look at everything that they do, and it’s an important job. They do medical, they pass pills, they take care of inmates, and we send them to the hospital,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Sheriff Cuellar said approximately 30 deputies per shift work in the Webb County Jail, which has 3 shifts during the day. He added that in two weeks, it will be the turn for the peace officers to also be recognized for their work.

