Accident reported on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A single vehicle accident is causing traffic on Loop 20.

According to Laredo Police the accident was reported on Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. on Loop 20 and Clark.

Authorities say traffic is backed up along Loop 20 going northbound.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

Police say the driver did not sustain any injuries.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.