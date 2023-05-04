Shop Local
Accident reported on Loop 20

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A single vehicle accident is causing traffic on Loop 20.

According to Laredo Police the accident was reported on Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. on Loop 20 and Clark.

Authorities say traffic is backed up along Loop 20 going northbound.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

Police say the driver did not sustain any injuries.

