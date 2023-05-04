Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Amber Alert: 10-month-old missing in Oklahoma

Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32,...
Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32, is suspected in the abduction.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a missing 10-month-old boy.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated the alert on behalf of Hughes County. The child, Messiah Moore, was last seen with his mother at 206 S. Burgess St. in Holdenville at 4 a.m. local time.

Tamara Tiger, the mother, assaulted the father and left with the child, officials said.

Messiah is described as 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Tiger, 32, is 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hughes County Central Dispatch at 405-379-6627 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Alfredo Santana Loza, 22
Laredo Police confirm detainee escaped custody after councilmember addresses incident
File photo: UISD
Show some love to educators on National Teacher Appreciation Day
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Power outage reported in south Laredo

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Manhattan federal court for her lawsuit...
Trump calls rape accuser a ‘nut job’ in recording played for jury
Laredo police looking for man accused of drunk-driving-related death
Laredo police looking for man accused of drunk-driving-related death
One worker is missing after a blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. (WFXT)
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
Laredo police looking for man accused of drunk-driving-related death
Laredo police looking for man accused of drunk-driving-related death
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot