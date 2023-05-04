City of Laredo in need of volunteers for Sister Cities Festival

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual event that brings hundreds of vendors to the Gateway city is in need of a little assistance.

The City of Laredo is looking for volunteers to help the hundreds of vendors who will be featured at this year’s 19th annual Sister Cities Festival.

Volunteers must be at least 15-years-of age, must be a U.S. Citizen or permanent resident and being bilingual is a plus.

Some of the duties include assisting vendors with connecting with customers and promoting some of the products.

Camila Rodate, the City of Laredo Programs coordinator said the window of opportunity is open from now until the last day of the event.

“People that register beforehand they’ll come in and register for one day and then they want to stay for the rest of them. Once they go online and do the registration, they’ll have the option to select where, which shift they can register for, so they can select the entire three days or they can select one of the days, morning shifts, afternoon shifts,” said Rodate.

The Sister Cities Festival will take place at the Sames Auto Arena from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16.

For more information on how to register, click here or call volunteer call 956-795-5742.

