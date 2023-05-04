ERCOT warns of possibly energy shortages this summer

(CNN) - The 2023 summer forecast from state power grid operator, ERCOT, anticipates another record demand.

More than 82,000 megawatts are used to keep lights and air conditioners running on the peak day and that demand will come under conditions the state has never experienced before.

ERCOT’s Public Utility Commissioner said, “On the hottest days of summer, there is no longer enough on-demand dispatchable power generation to meet demand in the ERCOT system...Thermal power generators across the state have always had the ability...But not anymore.”

Windmills and solar farms now will have to provide power.

ERCOT however still expects the grid to be reliable and will plan to operate conservatively, bringing resources online earlier, issue cautions like last year, and use more battery storage to help during the highest demand.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.