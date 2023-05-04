Gun goes off during fight at Laredo Park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A gun goes off during a fight between teenagers at Independence Hills Park.

Laredo police received a call on Wednesday, May 3 around 6 p.m. regarding shots fired by 4401 Lyman Hall. Reports stated that about 20 teens gathered and began to fight near the pond area when the shots were reported. Officers got to the scene and people of interest were detained and identified but were not arrested.

Two casings were recovered near the pond area, police said. There were no injuries or damages reported. The case remains an ongoing investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.