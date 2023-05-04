Shop Local
Gun goes off during fight at Laredo Park

(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A gun goes off during a fight between teenagers at Independence Hills Park.

Laredo police received a call on Wednesday, May 3 around 6 p.m. regarding shots fired by 4401 Lyman Hall. Reports stated that about 20 teens gathered and began to fight near the pond area when the shots were reported. Officers got to the scene and people of interest were detained and identified but were not arrested.

Two casings were recovered near the pond area, police said. There were no injuries or damages reported. The case remains an ongoing investigation.

Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Man and woman accused of attempting to kidnap man at knifepoint
Laredo police looking for man accused of drunk-driving-related death
Water line break causes Juarez Lincoln Elementary to dismiss classes
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to recognize outstanding deputies
