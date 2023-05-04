Shop Local
It feels like a sauna outdoors.

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and muggy cloudy skies in the 70s.

With sufficient moisture some of this clouds could produce a sprinkle here and there.

Today mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun , southeasterly winds a high of 92 with humid conditions .

Later on this afternoon into the evening hours severe weather will be possible for portions of Texas.

NW Webb county is under a slight risk , these storms may become strong to severe with strong winds and hail as the main threats.

As of right now Laredo TX is at a marginal risk , where isolated to scattered storms are possible for tonight, most place will remain dry.

Warm and humid night with cloudy skies a low of 76.

Tomorrow into early next week hot and humid conditions continue with heat index values from 105 to 107, it going to be a summer feeling.

Have a great day.

