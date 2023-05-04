Laredo police looking for man accused of drunk-driving-related death

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is still looking for a man facing intoxication manslaughter charges more than six months after the incident happened.

Police say 28-year-old Rafael Uriel Cardenas is being charged for being involved in an accident that claimed the life of a man while Cardenas was drinking drunk.

The accident happened on November 19, 2022, when police responded to an accident with injuries by the 5700 block of south I-35. When officers got to the scene, they say they saw a pickup truck that crashed into a small passenger car.

According to police, officers rendered aid to both drivers of the vehicles. When paramedics took over, they mentioned that the driver of the small passenger car was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that when they spoke to the pickup truck driver, identified as Cardenas, they noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Investigators were able to determine that Cardenas had alcohol in his system at the time of the accident.

Cardenas is facing a bond of $100,000. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they’re asked to contact the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app to submit a tip and be eligible for a cash reward.

