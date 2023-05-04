Shop Local
Migrants cross Rio Grande from Matamoros into Brownsville

By CNN
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matamoros, MX (KGNS) - A large group of migrants are encamped near the border in Matamoros, Mexico hoping to cross into the United States.

Video shows migrants using ropes and inflatable rafts to cross the Rio Grande to reach Brownsville, Texas.

Mexican officials were on scene trying to discourage the migrants from crossing.

This is not the first time officials have seen this type of crossing.

Last week, another large group of migrants also used rafts to cross the river to get across the border.

