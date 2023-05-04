Shop Local
Nuevo Laredo fire crews recover body from Rio Grande
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT
NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - Nuevo Laredo emergency crews recovered a body from the river early Thursday morning.

Video from the Nuevo Laredo Fire Department shows officials retreating a body from the water.

The man has been identified as Luis Enrique Perez de Leon, 30.

Officials believe he was a migrant trying to cross into the United States.

The body was recovered between bridge one and two.

The investigation continues in this case.

