Officials gear up for the end of Title 42

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The end of Title 42 is officially one week away. Officials are gearing up for a possible influx of migrants in our area from other processing centers along the southern border. It’s one of the reasons the mayor of Laredo, Dr. Victor Trevino, declared a State of Disaster as the end of Title 42 looms.

According to the mayor, the State of Disaster will allow different agencies across the city such as the police and fire department, the hospitals, and the non-governmental organizations or NGOs to get involved.

The mayor says an influx could happen if other cities are over capacity and need to transfer their overflow of migrants who have already been processed to Laredo.

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar said there is plenty of funding for NGOs such as Catholic Charities and the Holding Institute, but that the point of all this is to maintain control at the border. ”We don’t want to just send people to the interior of the U.S. because at the end of the day, if you put a hundred people in front of an immigration judge, 88 to 90% are going to be rejected, so why are we allowing all these people in? There are over a million final deportation orders and they’re still here. So you give them a final order, and they stay here. That’s why we need to work at the border here,” said Congressman Cuellar.

The military plans to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border. Congressman Cuellar said these troops will be sent to areas that are overwhelmed with migrants such as Brownsville or El Paso and he does not anticipate that troops will be sent to Laredo. The troops will serve for 90 days in administrative roles and not do any law enforcement work.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.