Slight Thunderstorm Chances Thursday Evening, Especially to North

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Thunderstorms from the heated high terrain of Mexico are moving east Thursday evening toward the river. The air ahead of the storms is most buoyant to rise to maintain strong thunderstorm updrafts north of Laredo, but I will be watching the radars carefully, and it would be wise to remain weather aware this evening. Very warm air from northern Mexico is arriving aloft, and will bring temperatures higher above 90 during the next several afternoons.

