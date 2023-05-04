Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Tecolotes aiming for series sweep

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Tecolotes’ hot streak continues on the road as they picked up another victory Wednesday night down in Monclova.

Los dos Laredos with a shutout of their division mates picking up a five nothing win.

Kevin McCarthy was lights out on the mound throwing six innings giving up just three hits and striking out a pair of Acereros.

On offense, it was Ali Castillo with a big blast in the opening inning that would prove to be enough but the Tecos would tack on a few more with Cade Gotta scoring a pair of runs while Danry Vasquez drove in a pair.

The border team will go for a series sweep on Thursday before coming back to Laredo this weekend with games Friday and Saturday at UniTrade Stadium.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Alfredo Santana Loza, 22
Laredo Police confirm detainee escaped custody after councilmember addresses incident
Gun goes off during fight at Laredo Park
Gun goes off during fight at Laredo Park
Accident reported on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20
Laredo police looking for man accused of drunk-driving-related death
Laredo police looking for man accused of drunk-driving-related death

Latest News

United South Panthers getting ready for first round of baseball playoffs
United South Panthers getting ready for first round of baseball playoffs
United South Panthers getting ready for first round of baseball playoffs
United South Panthers getting ready for first round of baseball playoffs
Tecolotes aiming for series sweep
Tecolotes aiming for series sweep
St. Augustine sends trio of Knights to college
St. Augustine sends trio of Knights to college