Tecolotes aiming for series sweep

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Tecolotes’ hot streak continues on the road as they picked up another victory Wednesday night down in Monclova.

Los dos Laredos with a shutout of their division mates picking up a five nothing win.

Kevin McCarthy was lights out on the mound throwing six innings giving up just three hits and striking out a pair of Acereros.

On offense, it was Ali Castillo with a big blast in the opening inning that would prove to be enough but the Tecos would tack on a few more with Cade Gotta scoring a pair of runs while Danry Vasquez drove in a pair.

The border team will go for a series sweep on Thursday before coming back to Laredo this weekend with games Friday and Saturday at UniTrade Stadium.

