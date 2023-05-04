Shop Local
Today is International Firefighters’ Day

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The men and women who help put out fires and save lives are celebrated across the world on Thursday, May 4, which is International Firefighters’ Day.

The tradition began after five firefighters lost their lives while trying to put out a wildfire in Australia in 1998. The day of observance went into effect the following year in 1999.

In Laredo, firefighters and city of Laredo officials came together to honor the occasion. Everyone is invited to wear a red-and-blue ribbon to show appreciation for them.

