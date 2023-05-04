United South Panthers getting ready for first round of baseball playoffs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thursday brings the opening of the high school baseball playoffs and the Panthers are looking to shock the region as they get ready for game one.

United South is back in the postseason after a one-year absence and looking to make a name for themselves as they get ready to face off with a district champion in the form of San Antonio O’Connor.

The Laredo Panthers know they are the underdog going into this one but still think they have what it takes to win two out of three from their foes from San Antonio.

To get those wins will mean the Panthers have played near perfect baseball while leaning on the strongest part of their team.

Game one for the Panthers is Thursday night up in San Antonio with game two in Laredo Friday.

Meanwhile back here at home the Longhorns are about 30 minutes away from first pitch down at the SAC where they will take on Stevens.

