Victim robbed at knifepoint on San Dario, police say

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department arrest a man for robbing another man at knifepoint in the early morning hours on Thursday, May 4.

Police say 29-year-old Manuel Lopez was arrested after being positively identified as the suspect by the victim.

Around 3:30 a.m., Laredo police say they responded to a call by the 2200 block of San Dario Avenue. Officers say they spoke to the victim who said that a man tried to steal his cell phone and money at knifepoint. The victim gave officers a description of the suspect.

Police say officers went looking through the area and found a man by the Clark and Park Street bridge matching the description of the suspect given by the victim.

Lopez is now facing charges of aggravated robbery.

