Water line break causes Juarez Lincoln Elementary to dismiss classes

(KGNS)
By Jose Gonzalez
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Due to a water line leak near Juarez Lincoln Elementary, and inconsistent water pressure in the school itself, UISD administration made the decision to dismiss all Juarez Lincoln Elementary students early on Thursday.

The decision was made to keep in mind the health and wellbeing of the students and staff.

Currently STAAR testing is underway and for the 5th grade students taking the math STAAR testing their make up day will be on May 5th.

