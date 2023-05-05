Hot Cinco de Mayo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid in the mid 70s with cloudy skies and haze .

Today hot and humid a high near 98 with mostly sunny .

A combination of warm and humid conditions will result in heat index values ranging from 102-107 during the afternoon hours today and Saturday .

This afternoon isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible most place will remain dry.

Tonight warm and humid mostly clear a low of 76 with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms .

This weekend into next week hot and humid condition continue with breezy to windy days .

Also showers and thunderstorms seem to persist for next week .

Happy Cinco de Mayo, have a great weekend .

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.