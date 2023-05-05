Shop Local
Hot Cinco de Mayo

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid in the mid 70s with cloudy skies and haze .

Today hot and humid a high near 98 with mostly sunny .

A combination of warm and humid conditions will result in heat index values ranging from 102-107 during the afternoon hours today and Saturday .

This afternoon isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible most place will remain dry.

Tonight warm and humid mostly clear a low of 76 with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms .

This weekend into next week hot and humid condition continue with breezy to windy days .

Also showers and thunderstorms seem to persist for next week .

Happy Cinco de Mayo, have a great weekend .

