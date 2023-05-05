Hot Cinco de Mayo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid in the mid 70s with cloudy skies and haze .
Today hot and humid a high near 98 with mostly sunny .
A combination of warm and humid conditions will result in heat index values ranging from 102-107 during the afternoon hours today and Saturday .
This afternoon isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible most place will remain dry.
Tonight warm and humid mostly clear a low of 76 with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms .
This weekend into next week hot and humid condition continue with breezy to windy days .
Also showers and thunderstorms seem to persist for next week .
Happy Cinco de Mayo, have a great weekend .
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.