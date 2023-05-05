Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Quadruple threat: College student graduating with 4 degrees, plans to attend law school

Vanessa Aguiar is graduating from Arizona State University with degrees in philosophy, political science, global studies and French. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tempe, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - It’s graduation season and one standout Arizona State University student will be turning her tassel four times.

KPHO reports Vanessa Aguiar is graduating with four bachelor’s degrees — in philosophy, political science, global studies and French.

Aguiar started off as a global studies major, but her interests in other subjects were soon piqued.

“I found my interest in philosophy and political science,” Aguiar said. “So, I asked my advisor if I could do the three, and she was very supportive. ASU let me do the three, and I always wanted to learn a language. So, then I took French classes.”

She asked ASU if she could also add French and she said the school was very supportive once again.

And after four years, she will graduate with four degrees.

Aguiar said she’s interested in attending law school at UCLA but first, she is going to take a gap year for a fellowship in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Laredo man killed in rollover accident on Loop 20 and Havana
Alfredo Santana Loza, 22
Laredo Police confirm detainee escaped custody after councilmember addresses incident
Gun goes off during fight at Laredo Park
Gun goes off during fight at Laredo Park
Accident reported on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20
Laredo police looking for man accused of drunk-driving-related death
Laredo police looking for man accused of drunk-driving-related death

Latest News

Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested
Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested
Police were active at two scenes in Moultrie on Thursday. One was at 6th Street Southwest and...
Coroner: 3 killed, suspect dead in Moultrie, Georgia
Three stabbings over several days near the campus of the University of California, Davis, have...
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
FILE - Police and military patrol Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Jan. 6, 2023, the day after...
Sons of ‘El Chapo’ deny US fentanyl indictment allegations