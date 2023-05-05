UISD Board Member, Sheriff Office Assistant Chief turns himself into police custody for alleged assault incident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Webb County Sheriff Assistant Chief and United ISD board member Ricardo Rodriguez turned himself into authorities for allegedly assaulting a doctor.

The incident happened on March 18, 2023 when police were called at approximately 11 p.m., for an alleged assault call at a free standing emergency room located at the 1000 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

When the officers arrived, they met with the caller who stated that a man, later identified as Ricardo A. Rodriguez, 62, had come into the ER seeking services.

The victim, who was part of the medical staff, stated that Mr. Rodriguez had physically assaulted him.

Police say the officers generated a case, collected statements for documentation.

The case was assigned to the Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit. The investigator assigned to the case carried out their investigation and presented their findings to the Webb and Zapata County District Attorney’s Office. A warrant was approved for Assault on Emergency Personnel Providing Services-Felony 3 against Mr. Rodriguez.

On May 04, 2023 Mr. Rodriguez turned himself in at Laredo Police Department Headquarters and was served with the outstanding warrant.

He was remanded to Webb County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

In three statements sent to KGNS, Rodriguez was getting treated for a medical condition at a local healthcare facility when the alleged assault happened.

The three statements are from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, United ISD and attorney Philip Del Rio who is representing Rodriguez.

United ISD has issued the following statement:

“It has come to the District’s attention that trustee Ricardo “Rick” Rodriguez voluntarily presented himself to the Laredo Police Department for an alleged incident that occurred off District property and which was unrelated to any District matters or District business. The District’s top priority remains our students and their academic excellence. The District has no further comment on this matter at this time.”

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar states that an investigation on the allegations is underway, his statement is as followed:

“I remind the public that as representatives of this agency and the community, our officers and sworn personnel are held to a higher standard on or off duty. We will treat this case as any other case, offering transparency to the public. We will move forward and let justice take its course.”

Rodriguez has retained Philip Del Rio of the Del Rio Law Firm to represent him in this matter.

“Mr. Ricardo Rodriguez has proudly served our community over the last three decades, as both a decorated Officer of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, and a UISD board member. Given Mr. Rodriguez’s track record of service to our community, the allegation against him is completely aberrant, and the result of an underlying medical condition. While this incident is unfortunate, it is important to remember that anyone accused of a crime must be presumed innocent. We look forward to resolving this matter through our criminal justice system.”

