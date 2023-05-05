Shop Local
UISD investigates post about potential threat, determines it was false

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A social media post about a potential threat leads to an investigation conducted by UISD.

On Thursday, parents of students that attend United High School were notified about the alleged threat.

The district informed parents that its team and the FBI investigated the claims and determined that it was not directed to any of its schools and classified it as a false report.

The district asks parents to talk to their children about safety and if they see or hear about any possible threats to inform the district or police.

