United playoff game against SA Stevens called on account of rain

By Ryan Bailey
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was quite the slugfest at the Student Activity Complex as United opened the baseball playoffs.

The Longhorns were down two nothing but came back with a pair of runs to force extra innings.

San Antonio Stevens would strike with two more runs in the top of the tenth, only to see United counter with a pair of their own.

The game got all the way to the 12th inning when Mother Nature had seen enough as thunderstorms rolled in to put a stop to the game.

The two teams will pick up where they left off on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in San Antonio with game two of the series set for 7 p.m.

