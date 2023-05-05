Shop Local
‘Vanderpump Rules’ finale trailer, Gwyneth Paltrow on ‘Call Her Daddy,’ Taylor Swift & Matty Healy romance rumors + Met Gala recap

By Yocelin Gallardo and Brenda Camacho
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In episode 29, the girls start off by going over this week’s quick pop culture headlines. (13:27-33:12) Followed by an update surrounding ‘Scandoval,’ (33:12-41:32) highlights from Gwyneth Paltrow’s interview on ‘Call Her Daddy,’ (41:32-54:38) and rumors are swirling about a possible romance between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy. (54:38-1:00:00) Plus, the best of the 2023 Met Gala.( 1:00:00-1:13:05)

