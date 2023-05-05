Shop Local
Woman allegedly performed dental procedures at Laredo apartment, says police

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is arrested for allegedly performing dental procedures without a license to do so in Texas.

Esthela Guzman Hernandez, 47, was arrested after a complaint was filed back in March.

The victim told police that Guzman had performed a dental procedure at an apartment at the 1500 block of East Lyon Street.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Guzman lived in Mexico and would cross during the weekends to perform dental procedures at the apartment.

Investigators also found no records that showed Guzman as a licensed dentist in the State of Texas.

At the apartment, police found a dentist’s bed, chair, various dentistry tools and other equipment relating to the practice.

She was charged with dentistry act violation.

