2 Die After a Fiery Crash Near Nuevo Laredo, MX

By Cecilia Treviño and Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two trailers crashed into one another on the national highway near Nuevo Laredo on Friday, May 5, 2023.

In the early hours of May 5, 2023, a crash site ends up in flames along Kilometer 167 of the roadway between Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, and Monterrey, Nuevo Leon in Mexico.

Mexican Authorities report two people died at the scene and one more was severely injured.

The accident caused traffic closures for several hours along the highway.

At this moment Mexican officials have not revealed what caused the incident.

