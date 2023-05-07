Over 200 lbs of marijuana found in abandoned van

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol Agents found over 200 lbs of marijuana in an abandoned van in Laredo.

Agents were called on April 28 for a smuggling attempt near the Rio Grande river. When they arrived to the scene they saw a silver van leaving the area.

Moments later the van was found abandoned at an intersection of a nearby neighborhood.

When agents searched the vehicle they found 3 bundles that tested positive for marijuana. In total they weighed around 240 lbs.

