Over 200 lbs of marijuana found in abandoned van
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol Agents found over 200 lbs of marijuana in an abandoned van in Laredo.
Agents were called on April 28 for a smuggling attempt near the Rio Grande river. When they arrived to the scene they saw a silver van leaving the area.
Moments later the van was found abandoned at an intersection of a nearby neighborhood.
When agents searched the vehicle they found 3 bundles that tested positive for marijuana. In total they weighed around 240 lbs.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.