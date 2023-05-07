Shower Chances This Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very warm moist airmass will be our weather control for the 7 day forecast period. wave in the upper level wind flow along with the abundance of warm moist air will fuel occasional episodes of scattered thunderstorms. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy most of the time. By late week and next weekend, stRonger upper level disturbances will produce more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

