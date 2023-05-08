Another hot and humid day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid with a few clouds in the 70s .

Today hot and humid a high of 96 southeasterly winds.

This afternoon and tonight isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible , some spot will remain dry.

Warm and humid night mostly cloudy a low of 75 with rain chances.

Hot and humid conditions will continue for the remainder of the week .

Even chances for showers and thunderstorms and by Friday into the weekend showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm.

Have a great day.

