Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
By Will Whaley, Isaac Calvert and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say a car crash over the weekend that resulted in one death and two injuries was caused by a distracted juvenile driver.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to the two-vehicle wreck at an intersection on Saturday.

Authorities said 60-year-old Sandra Cardwell, who was behind the wheel in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Cardwell was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Police said he refused medical attention and was escorted by officers back to his home.

Two juveniles were also in the car with the Cardwells during the crash. They were taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated.

One of the juveniles suffered a broken clavicle and was treated and released. The other juvenile received treatment for possible internal injuries.

Police say the occupants in the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver. Two of the occupants in the vehicle were juveniles. The third passenger’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested
Laredo Police speak following arrest of teens involved in viral police car video
Officers report a 30-year-old man died as a result of the single motorcycle accident.
Man dies in motorcycle accident
GRAPHIC WARNING: Gunfire is heard in this surveillance video from Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups
Woman allegedly performed dental procedures at Laredo apartment, says police
Woman allegedly performed dental procedures at Laredo apartment, says police

Latest News

LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
15 overdose deaths reported in Laredo so far this year
Laredo Police Department sees increase in drug overdoses
Vidal M. Trevino Students experience Webb County Commissioners at work
Vidal M. Trevino Students experience Webb County Commissioners at work