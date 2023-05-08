Governor Abbott announces new National Guard unit ahead of Title 42 expiration
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Governor of Texas said his state is doing everything it can to secure the border in anticipation of the end of Title 42.
During a briefing on Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the creation of a new National Guard unit, the Texas Tactical Border Force.
He said that force is being deployed to combat what he calls a failure by the Biden Administration to secure the Texas-Mexico Border.
Title 42, a pandemic-era law that makes it easier to expel migrants, is set to come to an end this Thursday.
