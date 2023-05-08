Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Governor Abbott announces new National Guard unit ahead of Title 42 expiration

By CNN
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Governor of Texas said his state is doing everything it can to secure the border in anticipation of the end of Title 42.

During a briefing on Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the creation of a new National Guard unit, the Texas Tactical Border Force.

He said that force is being deployed to combat what he calls a failure by the Biden Administration to secure the Texas-Mexico Border.

Title 42, a pandemic-era law that makes it easier to expel migrants, is set to come to an end this Thursday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested
Laredo Police speak following arrest of teens involved in viral police car video
Officers report a 30-year-old man died as a result of the single motorcycle accident.
Man dies in motorcycle accident
GRAPHIC WARNING: Gunfire is heard in this surveillance video from Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups
Woman allegedly performed dental procedures at Laredo apartment, says police
Woman allegedly performed dental procedures at Laredo apartment, says police
Mother and Sister of Enyerbeth Jose Cabarcas Meza
Mother of migrant killed in Brownsville speaks to KGNS

Latest News

City of Laredo celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week
City of Laredo celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Thunderstorm Chance Tonight, Widespread Rains Friday/Weekend
Governor Abbott announces new National Guard unit ahead of Title 42 expiration
Governor Abbott announces new National Guard unit ahead of Title 42 expiration