Governor Abbott announces new National Guard unit ahead of Title 42 expiration

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Governor of Texas said his state is doing everything it can to secure the border in anticipation of the end of Title 42.

During a briefing on Monday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the creation of a new National Guard unit, the Texas Tactical Border Force.

He said that force is being deployed to combat what he calls a failure by the Biden Administration to secure the Texas-Mexico Border.

Title 42, a pandemic-era law that makes it easier to expel migrants, is set to come to an end this Thursday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.