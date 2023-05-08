Laredo Police Department sees increase in drug overdoses

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting a grim update when it comes to the death toll linked to drug overdoses.

According to police, as of Monday, 26 people have been claimed by substance abuse so far in 2023.

There were three deaths this past weekend alone.

Previously, the police department had told us that they had seen 40 deaths in 2022 associated to drug overdoses.

