Laredo Police Department sees increase in drug overdoses

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting a grim update when it comes to the death toll linked to drug overdoses.

According to police, as of Monday, 26 people have been claimed by substance abuse so far in 2023.

There were three deaths this past weekend alone.

Previously, the police department had told us that they had seen 40 deaths in 2022 associated to drug overdoses.

