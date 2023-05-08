Shop Local
Laredo Police need help identifying motorcyclists

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorites need your help identifying a group of motorcyclists who allegedly evaded arrest.

The Laredo Police Department is searching for four unidentified individuals who were allegedly fleeing from authorities on Loop 20.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or identity, you can call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Enyerbeth Jose Cabarcas Meza, 23
Mother of migrant killed in Brownsville speaks to KGNS
City of Laredo extends state of disaster ahead of Title 42 expiration
Barbecue pit catches fire near Laredo restaurant
Laredo Police need help identifying motorcyclists