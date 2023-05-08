Laredo Police need help identifying motorcyclists

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorites need your help identifying a group of motorcyclists who allegedly evaded arrest.

The Laredo Police Department is searching for four unidentified individuals who were allegedly fleeing from authorities on Loop 20.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or identity, you can call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

