LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A group of teachers are being recognized for going above and beyond in the classroom.

Thirty-nine top performing teachers were recipients of the teacher incentive allotment from the Texas Education Agency also known as TEA.

The allotment was a total of $524,000 that will go to the teachers annually for five years.

The teacher incentive allotment has the categories of recognized, exemplary, and master.

Veronica Castillon said teachers in the district have many of those qualities.

“They base it not only on their classroom performance, and their scores on state exams. But they also look very closely at what population they are serving. And we have more than 90% of our students are kids who come from families that are socio-low-economic status. We also have a great majority of our kids who are Spanish speakers, so it’s a big challenge,” said Castillon.

LISD recognized this year’s middle school, reading and math teachers but hopes to expand next year to include more grades levels in the school district.

