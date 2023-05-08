Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A group of teachers are being recognized for going above and beyond in the classroom.

Thirty-nine top performing teachers were recipients of the teacher incentive allotment from the Texas Education Agency also known as TEA.

The allotment was a total of $524,000 that will go to the teachers annually for five years.

The teacher incentive allotment has the categories of recognized, exemplary, and master.

Veronica Castillon said teachers in the district have many of those qualities.

“They base it not only on their classroom performance, and their scores on state exams. But they also look very closely at what population they are serving. And we have more than 90% of our students are kids who come from families that are socio-low-economic status. We also have a great majority of our kids who are Spanish speakers, so it’s a big challenge,” said Castillon.

LISD recognized this year’s middle school, reading and math teachers but hopes to expand next year to include more grades levels in the school district.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested
Laredo Police speak following arrest of teens involved in viral police car video
Officers report a 30-year-old man died as a result of the single motorcycle accident.
Man dies in motorcycle accident
GRAPHIC WARNING: Gunfire is heard in this surveillance video from Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups
Woman allegedly performed dental procedures at Laredo apartment, says police
Woman allegedly performed dental procedures at Laredo apartment, says police
Mother and Sister of Enyerbeth Jose Cabarcas Meza
Mother of migrant killed in Brownsville speaks to KGNS

Latest News

City of Laredo celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week
City of Laredo celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week
City of Laredo celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week
City of Laredo celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
LISD teachers receive state allotment from TEA
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Thunderstorm Chance Tonight, Widespread Rains Friday/Weekend
Vidal M. Trevino Students experience Webb County Commissioners at work
Vidal M. Trevino Students experience Webb County Commissioners at work