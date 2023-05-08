Shop Local
Man dies in motorcycle accident

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man died after in a motorcycle accident in the early hours of Sunday.

Laredo Police report the fatal accident happened in 1815 Santa Isabel avenue at 2:30 in the morning.

Officers report a 30-year-old man died as a result of the single motorcycle accident.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Laredo Police continues investigating.

