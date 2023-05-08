Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Officials: Elementary school student brings knife to school, injures classmate

Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a...
Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a knife to school.(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff, Samantha Valentino and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate, according to school officials.

In a press release from Whitley County Schools, officials said a student at Whitley North Elementary School brought a knife to school Monday and used it to injure a classmate.

Officials said the classmate was injured in the shoulder.

WKYT reports the teacher immediately intervened, and the school resource officer then took control of the situation.

School officials said it’s unclear how the student got the knife to school.

In a message sent out to parents about the incident, officials asked parents to talk to their children and tell them that it is against the law to bring weapons of any kind to school.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens allegedly involved in viral Laredo Police car video arrested
Laredo Police speak following arrest of teens involved in viral police car video
Officers report a 30-year-old man died as a result of the single motorcycle accident.
Man dies in motorcycle accident
GRAPHIC WARNING: Gunfire is heard in this surveillance video from Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups
Woman allegedly performed dental procedures at Laredo apartment, says police
Woman allegedly performed dental procedures at Laredo apartment, says police

Latest News

30-year-old killed in motorcycle accident on Santa Isabel
30-year-old killed in motorcycle accident on Santa Isabel
In this frame grab from video provided by WFAA, people are evacuated from Allen Premium Outlet,...
Source: Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
US to provide Ukraine $1.2 billion in long-term security aid
Sage’s official title is an expanded operational stress control canine. She is the first one...
USS Gerald R. Ford welcomes aboard therapy dog during deployment
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury hears final arguments in writer’s claims against Trump