Three million dollars going towards Laredo College LEAD Program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A total of three million dollars in federal funds will go to helping low-income Hispanic students at Laredo College.

On Monday morning Congressman Henry Cuellar announced the funding for Laredo College’s Learning Engaging & Academic Support through Data-driven Action (LEAD) program.

With the help of these funds, the Lead program aims to complete three goals, establish a summer bridge program to help incoming students transition to college life, establish a LEAD center that will offer students mental health support, as well as academic support through e-learning.

Laredo College President Dr. Minita Ramirez believes these funds will help increase student success locally.

“It’s to build a foundation of not only physical strength, mental strength and at the same time academic strength, and so what we want to do is support our students through this thing,” said Dr. Ramirez. “We know that sometimes life throws us curveballs and we want students to know that instead of giving up or saying, “I’ll get out and come back later,” that we provide that support.”

Dr. Ramirez goes on to say that the summer bridge program will be free and will allow 200 students to get some collegiate experience in math and English.

The funding was made possible by the Title 5 grant that was written two years ago.

