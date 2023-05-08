Shop Local
Thunderstorm Chance Tonight, Widespread Rains Friday/Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Scattered thunderstorms with an upper level weather disturbance may cross the river this evening or tonight. Otherwise, slight chances Tuesday through Thursday. Much more pronounced upper level disturbances will approach from Mexico and will stall nearby, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms with generous rain totals during the Friday to Monday time frame.

