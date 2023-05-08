Thunderstorm Chance Tonight, Widespread Rains Friday/Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Scattered thunderstorms with an upper level weather disturbance may cross the river this evening or tonight. Otherwise, slight chances Tuesday through Thursday. Much more pronounced upper level disturbances will approach from Mexico and will stall nearby, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms with generous rain totals during the Friday to Monday time frame.

