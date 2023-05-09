Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision, police say

Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.
Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.(Peyton Toups)
By Chelsea Collinsworth, KCBD Digital and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Three adults and two children were killed in a head-on collision in Texas early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers in Lubbock responded to a crash with injuries on the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Avenue.

Investigators said the victims were identified as 46-year-old George Wallace, 21-year-old Melodi Boivin, 23-year-old Xavier Caballero, 2-year-old Marcellus Boivin and 1-year-old Lezlie Caballero.

Police said Xavier was driving a minivan east in the right lane of the freeway when they were hit head-on by an SUV driven by Wallace.

Investigators said Wallace was traveling on the wrong side of the freeway going west in the eastbound lanes.

Wallace, Xavier and Melodi all died at the scene. The children were taken to a hospital where they later died.

Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.

There were no other occupants in the SUV.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and Sister of Enyerbeth Jose Cabarcas Meza
Family of migrant killed in Brownsville speaks to KGNS
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
30-year-old killed in motorcycle accident on Santa Isabel
30-year-old killed in motorcycle accident on Santa Isabel
Barbecue pit catches fire near Laredo restaurant
Barbecue pit catches fire near Laredo restaurant
Officers report a 30-year-old man died as a result of the single motorcycle accident.
Man dies in motorcycle accident

Latest News

A 3-year-old was among those killed at a Dallas area mall.
Children killed in mall shooting mourned
Accident reported in central Laredo
FILE - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp is hauled down by Kansas City Chiefs' Jerry Mays...
Former Vikings, Cal QB Joe Kapp dies at age 85
Accident reported in central Laredo
Accident reported in central Laredo
FILE - This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A task force released a proposed update to...
Start mammograms at 40, not 50, a US health panel recommends