Accident reported in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident is reported in central Laredo.

The accident was reported on Tuesday at around 12 p.m. at the 2700 block of Meadow.

Laredo Police and paramedics are at the scene assessing the situation and rendering aid to those involved.

No word on how many injuries at the moment.

KGNS News will keep you updated as soon as they become available.

