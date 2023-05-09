Alexander soccer player signs on to pay for Saint Mary’s University

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a big day for one of the best soccer players to ever lace up their cleats in the Gateway City as a Bulldog heads north.

Gael Gallegos put his signature on a letter of intent to head off to Saint Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Gallegos capped off another stellar year by finding the back of the net 61 times, breaking Alexander’s single season goals record by 18.

That 61 number was enough to have max preps as the number four goal scorer in the entire nation while he finishes his career with 101 goals.

Not only that, but he helped the Bulldogs get back to the fourth round of the playoffs and notched his second district MVP trophy in as many years.

”This last season was a very stupendous season, I had a good season, the team had a good season and overall it was the best season of my four years. I feel very happy and excited to sign, I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to sign with the University of St. Mary’s and for the next four years I plan on playing soccer,” said Gallegos.

A huge congratulations to Gallegos and his family on this big day and best of luck with the Rattlers next year!

