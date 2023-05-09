Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Body of missing teenager found in dumpster; sex offender charged

Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three...
Police in Illinois found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster, just three days after she was reported missing.(Source: GoFundMe)
By Elisa Reamer, Meghan Schobinger and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - An Illinois man is facing charges, including first-degree murder, after police say they found the body of a missing 15-year-old girl in a dumpster near his home.

Police found 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland’s body in a dumpster Sunday, just three days after she was reported missing. The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office determined her cause of death was asphyxiation.

Bethany McCall described her reaction to Sasso-Cleveland’s death using words like “shock” and “disbelief.” The teenager used to babysit McCall’s son, according to WIFR.

“You never think something like this would happen to someone so close to you,” McCall said. “She was a good girl. She didn’t go out and do bad stuff or party, like lots of kids her age would. I don’t even think she’s been in trouble with the cops.”

McCall remembers Sasso-Cleveland as bright and warm.

“Hanging out with her and my son, going to the park,” she said. “She was always fun running around with him. She’d always make him laugh and that made me laugh. We would go camping and hiking quite a bit together.”

Police say Timothy Doll, a 29-year-old registered sex offender, faces several charges in relation to Sasso-Cleveland’s death, including first-degree murder, concealment of a homicide, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and domestic battery. The dumpster in which the teenager’s body was found is located next to Doll’s residence, according to police.

“For the family and everybody who loved this young girl, you have our heartfelt condolence from the DeKalb Police Department,” Police Chief David Byrd said.

Doll was taken into custody Sunday after police say they found evidence linking him to an alleged romantic relationship with Sasso-Cleveland. He is accused of trying to cover up her death by putting her body in the dumpster and throwing her phone away nearby, WIFR reports.

Byrd said that Doll became a person of interest after Sasso-Cleveland went missing from her home, and phone records connected her to the area in which the suspect lives.

Authorities first learned about the missing teen Saturday night. Her family hadn’t seen her since Thursday.

“I know this hurts. I see the pain on my officers, detectives and police officers who were feverishly looking for this young lady,” Byrd said.

McCall set up a GoFundMe for the teen’s family. Donations will go toward cremation costs, the celebration of life and to help pay for travel, as most of the family lives in Washington state.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and Sister of Enyerbeth Jose Cabarcas Meza
Mother of migrant killed in Brownsville speaks to KGNS
Crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue in Central on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Police: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunken driver
30-year-old killed in motorcycle accident on Santa Isabel
30-year-old killed in motorcycle accident on Santa Isabel
Barbecue pit catches fire near Laredo restaurant
Barbecue pit catches fire near Laredo restaurant
Officers report a 30-year-old man died as a result of the single motorcycle accident.
Man dies in motorcycle accident

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt....
Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting
A manhunt is underway for two inmates who escaped Philadelphia Correctional Facility.
2 inmates escape Philadelphia prison, undetected for hours
A manhunt is underway for two inmates who escaped Philadelphia Correctional Facility.
Manhunt underway for two escaped, dangerous prisoners in Philadelphia
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas teen found, Amber Alert canceled
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table