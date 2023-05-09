Bosom Buddies All Star Game takes place at Saint Augustine

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Monday night brought the latest edition of the Bosom Buddies All-Star games with the Saint Augustine Gym buzzing.

In the fourth quarter, the west had been up double digits for a good chunk of the game, but it would be a double by AJ Valadez that would give the east the momentum they need.

A couple trips later, Harmony’s Tony Martinez eyeing a triple, the second of two in a row from him and just like that it’s a tie game.

After a fierce battle up and down the court, the east team would win this one 89 to 88 in dramatic fashion.

