Former Dallas Cowboys DT and NFL Hall of Famer to speak in Laredo

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Salvation Army of Laredo will host the 2023 Doing The Most Good Dinner featuring special guest, former Dallas Cowboy defensive tackle and NFL Hall of Famer, Randy White.

The event will take place at 7 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Falcon Bank Event Center located at 7718 McPherson Road in Laredo.

If you’re interested in purchasing a table or individual ticket visit www.salvationarmylaredo.org/dinner.

