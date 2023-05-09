Shop Local
Laredo police: looking for pick-up truck involved in several thefts

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is trying to track down a white extended cab Ford Ranger it believes may have been used in several thefts and construction sites throughout the city.

According to police, the vehicle appears to have a pinstripe running along the side of the body, dim yellow front headlamps, damage to the front bumper, and no front grill.

The suspects are believed to have taken items such as AC units, lamp lights, and construction materials. People with any information can call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

