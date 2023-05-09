Pleasant morning to warm afternoon
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy and pleasant morning with ENE winds in the upper 60s.
This afternoon warm and humid with partly sunny skies a high of 96.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into tonight, some spot will remain dry.
Tonight warm and humid , mostly cloudy with rain chances, a low 76.
Tomorrow through Thursday warm and humid , highs in the 90s with rain chance continuing .
Friday into the weekend showers and thunderstorms are expected to be widespread , with some of the storms producing heavy rain at time.
Daily rain chance across South Texas , early next week and temperatures near seasonal norms.
Have a great day.
