Pleasant morning to warm afternoon

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy and pleasant morning with ENE winds in the upper 60s.

This afternoon warm and humid with partly sunny skies a high of 96.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into tonight, some spot will remain dry.

Tonight warm and humid , mostly cloudy with rain chances, a low 76.

Tomorrow through Thursday warm and humid , highs in the 90s with rain chance continuing .

Friday into the weekend showers and thunderstorms are expected to be widespread , with some of the storms producing heavy rain at time.

Daily rain chance across South Texas , early next week and temperatures near seasonal norms.

Have a great day.

