Spa Day for Mom event at the Laredo Public Library on Wednesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, May 10, a local group that helps women who are victims of domestic violence is hosting a special event for all moms on Mexican Mother’s Day.

Grupo Amor is once again inviting mothers for a spa day at the public library on East Calton Road. This is the second time the group does this event.

From massages and facials, the organization is thanking moms for all they do and it’s all for free. Moms will also be able to get their hair and nails done. Zumba and live music will be available too.

The founder and director of Grupo Amor, Cecilia Beltran, said, “Moms have gone with smiles on their faces because they’re going to get makeup services, they’re going to get their hair done and it’s totally free! They won’t have to spend their money during this economy right now. It’s a great help for them.”

Spa day is happening on Wednesday, May 10 at the Joe A. Guerra Public Library at 1120 East Calton Road at 10 a.m. The event will also have information on free resources available to women.

